Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 13

** IRAN NEWS
- President says country's situation is not normal
- Lebanon and Iraq in clash with misty sedition
- US never dares to attack Iran
** IRAN DAILY
- Rouhani: No one can blame Iran for nuclear cuts
- No war will happen between Iran, US: Araqchi
- Iran, Syria can boost trade to $1b in two years: Official
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Rockets rain on Tel Aviv after assassination
- ‘U.S. wants to create illegal quasi-state in eastern Syria’
- Iran add two silvers to medal tally at World Para Athletics Championships
**TEHRAN TIMES
- Tehran conference to discuss connections between art and the environment
- Iran learn rivals at AVC Tokyo Olympic Qualification
- Iran has made Washington ‘strategically confused’
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Non-oil foreign trade falls 8 percent to $49.5 billion
- Life insurance growth impressive
- Residential rents in urban areas rise 23% in summer
