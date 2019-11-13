Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 13

** IRAN NEWS

- President says country's situation is not normal

- Lebanon and Iraq in clash with misty sedition

- US never dares to attack Iran

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: No one can blame Iran for nuclear cuts

- No war will happen between Iran, US: Araqchi

- Iran, Syria can boost trade to $1b in two years: Official

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Rockets rain on Tel Aviv after assassination

- ‘U.S. wants to create illegal quasi-state in eastern Syria’

- Iran add two silvers to medal tally at World Para Athletics Championships

**TEHRAN TIMES

- Tehran conference to discuss connections between art and the environment

- Iran learn rivals at AVC Tokyo Olympic Qualification

- Iran has made Washington ‘strategically confused’

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Non-oil foreign trade falls 8 percent to $49.5 billion

- Life insurance growth impressive

- Residential rents in urban areas rise 23% in summer

9376**1416

