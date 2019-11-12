Supreme Leader appreciates Mehran for hosting Arbaeen pilgrims

Heshmatollah Rostami told IRNA late on Tuesday that for the same reason, some 5,000 cultural packages donated by the Supreme Leader will be distributed among people of Mehran.

In addition to the cultural packages, a letter of commendation by the Leader will be presented to Mehranis in recognition of their services during Arbaeen ceremony, he said.

Located near Iran's western border with Iraq, Mehran is one of the major entrance and exit points for pilgrims.

