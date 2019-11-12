Nov 13, 2019, 12:43 AM
Supreme Leader appreciates Mehran for hosting Arbaeen pilgrims

Ilam, Nov 13, IRNA – Deputy head of Ilam Islamic Propagation Organization for cultural affairs said on Tuesday that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has appreciated people of Mehran for hosting Arbaeen pilgrims and providing services.

Heshmatollah Rostami told IRNA late on Tuesday that for the same reason, some 5,000 cultural packages donated by the Supreme Leader will be distributed among people of Mehran.

In addition to the cultural packages, a letter of commendation by the Leader will be presented to Mehranis in recognition of their services during Arbaeen ceremony, he said.

Located near Iran's western border with Iraq, Mehran is one of the major entrance and exit points for pilgrims.

