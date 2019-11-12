Nov 13, 2019, 12:37 AM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83552783
0 Persons

Tags

Iran, Nakhichevan discuss sports cooperation

Iran, Nakhichevan discuss sports cooperation

Baku, Nov 13, IRNA – Iran's consul general in Nakhichevan and the autonomous republic's Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Jabbarov explored avenues for promoting cooperation in the fields of sport and youth.

Referring to Nakhichevan's longstanding ties with Iran in various arenas, including sports, Jabbarov said that there are excellent relations in these spheres with East Azarbaijan and West Azarbaijan provinces, especially the city of Orumiyeh.

He hoped that the ties will further improve in future with the two sides' efforts.

Admiring Iran's infrastructures and talents in the field of sport, he called for using Iranian's athletes and coaches' experience.

He also hoped that Iranian sports teams, particularly football team, will travel to Nakhichevan to play friendly games, as Iran enjoys a lofty status in Asia in the field of sport.

Iran's Consul General Seyyed Ahmad Hosseini highlighted Iran's ties with Nakhichevan and expressed East and West Azarbaijan provinces readiness for deepening ties with Baku in the fields of sports and youth.

He was also optimistic that both sides will witness broad collaboration in these arenas in near future.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 2 =