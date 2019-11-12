Iran, Nakhichevan discuss sports cooperation

Referring to Nakhichevan's longstanding ties with Iran in various arenas, including sports, Jabbarov said that there are excellent relations in these spheres with East Azarbaijan and West Azarbaijan provinces, especially the city of Orumiyeh.

He hoped that the ties will further improve in future with the two sides' efforts.

Admiring Iran's infrastructures and talents in the field of sport, he called for using Iranian's athletes and coaches' experience.

He also hoped that Iranian sports teams, particularly football team, will travel to Nakhichevan to play friendly games, as Iran enjoys a lofty status in Asia in the field of sport.

Iran's Consul General Seyyed Ahmad Hosseini highlighted Iran's ties with Nakhichevan and expressed East and West Azarbaijan provinces readiness for deepening ties with Baku in the fields of sports and youth.

He was also optimistic that both sides will witness broad collaboration in these arenas in near future.

