Nov 13, 2019
Spox dismisses rumors on FM Zarif's refusal to name Iran's new envoy to Russia

Tehran, Nov 12, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Tuesday dismissed rumors on Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's prevention of nominating Kazem Jalali as Iran's new ambassador to Russia as untrue.

He told reporters late on Tuesday that Zarif held a telephone conversation with Jalali, former head of Majlis Research Center, after Iran's parliament accepted his resignation.

During the phone talk, necessary coordination was arranged for setting date of Jalali's departure for Moscow.

Parviz Emaeili, an advisor to Chief of Staff of the Presidential Office, said late on Tuesday that Zarif and Jalai have made coordination in a cordial manner and the ambassador will soon leave for Moscow.

