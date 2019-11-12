Iran slams quasi-coup in Bolivia

Any compulsory change in governments which is out of the framework of law and especially through foreign intervention is condemned and unacceptable, Mousavi said.

Iran believes that any change should be upon people’s demand, through ballot boxes and the framework of law, he added.

Mousavi expressed hope for people and various diplomatic groups in Bolivia to take advantage of the political and legal capacities of their country to reach a peaceful solution without adopting violence and conflict.

In the wake of the escalation of the political crisis in Bolivia, the Organization of American States (OAS) urged La Paz to cancel the results of the October 20 elections.

On November 10, with the intervention of the Bolivian army, Evo Morales was forced to resign, and in a televised address he said: "We are resigning so that the brothers and sisters in the government are not threatened or attacked.

Morales then departed for Mexico and asked for political asylum which was accepted by the Mexican government.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish