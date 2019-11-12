Expansion of Iran-Kazakhstan economic ties understandable, envoy says

The relations between the two countries have always been friendly and there is no problem in expanding their economic activities, ​Askhat Orazbay said at a meeting with economic activists in Golestan province on Tuesday.

Kazakhstan's ambassador to Iran pointed to the availability of investment opportunities for Iranian businessmen in his country, adding that 12 special economic zones and 22 special industrial zones in Kazakhstan are ready to be transferred to investors.

Orazbay also referred to the Caspian Sea as one of Kazakhstan's most important privileges for expanding trade exchanges with the northern provinces of Iran and made the remark that Amirabad Port of Behshahr in Mazandaran and Anzali Port in Gilan currently have the most Kazakh trade interactions.

The diplomat noted Iran-Turkmenistan-Kazakhstan Railway is another country's privilege in boosting trade with the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying that pursuing the problems of Iranian businessmen is essential to use this rail to transport goods to Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan's ambassador to Iran stressed the importance of implementing Gorgan-Aktau air flight and said implementation of this goal is important for Kazakhstan because it could also facilitate tourism in addition to facilitating commute for two countries businessmen.

