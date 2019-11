The cinematic work depicts the story of a 9-year-old boy who tries to prevent his father from sacrificing his goat on the Eid al-Adha ceremony (the Feast of Sacrifice).

Toomaj Danesh Behzadi, Sepideh Dastineh, and Yazdan Kokabi Saba are the cast members of the film.

The 18th edition of the Dhaka International Film Festival is slated to be held during January 11-19, 2020.

7129**2050

