Iran calls for punishment, prosecution of Zionist occupiers

The spokesman urged prosecuting the occupiers of Palestine as war criminals at the international courts.

Mousavi praised the legitimate fight and courageous resistance of the Palestinians, describing unity as well as resistance as the mere options against the occupiers.

Pointing to the silence and inaction of international bodies against the aggression and terrorist measures of the Zionist regime, he expressed regret that assassinations of the Palestinians and militants have continued inside as well as outside the occupied territories because of backing up the murderous regime.

He called on the regional and international communities to fulfill their human and legal responsibility to impede the terrorist acts of the occupiers and to support the defenseless and the oppressed people of Palestine.

7129**2050

