Nima Yushij pioneer of modern Persian poetry

Today (November 12) marks the birthday anniversary of Nima Yushij who was born in 1897 in Yush village of Mazandaran province and passed away on January 4 in 1960.

The well known poet who initiated the 'She're No' (modern poetry) or Nimaic style of poetry in Iran is considered as the father of modern Persian poetry.

Despite the fact that Persian poetry was known for its adherence to traditional rhyme schemes, Nima was the foremost poet of his time because of his innovations in form as well as style rather than the content of his works.

Nima’s approach to poetic brought about heated debates in Persian language but was finally adopted by the young generation of poets.

The distinguished poet believed that the classical rhythm and rhyme which create a musical and gentle effect were formidable obstacles to the free flow of feelings and thoughts.

The eminent figure died of pneumonia in Shemiran, in the northern part of Tehran and was buried in Yush located in Iran’s Mazandaran as he had willed.

