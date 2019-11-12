Nov 12, 2019, 4:53 PM
Iran, Brazil to develop agricultural cooperation

Tehran, Nov 12, IRNA- Iran and Brazil are to develop cooperation in agricultural field, Head of Research, Education and Agriculture Promotion Department at Ministry of Agriculture Kazem Khavazi said on Tuesday.

Iran and Brazil are keen on further developing their cooperation in agriculture and plants genetics, Khavazi said.

Khavazi stressed that a cooperation agreement between Iran and Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation Embrapa will be finalized very soon. 

He made the remark in a meeting with Brazilian Ambassador to Iran Rodrigo de Azeredo Santos on Tuesday. 

Santos stressed the need for further cooperation between Brazil and Iran in this sphere. 

