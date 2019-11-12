Iran, Brazil to develop agricultural cooperation

Iran and Brazil are keen on further developing their cooperation in agriculture and plants genetics, Khavazi said.
Khavazi stressed that a cooperation agreement between Iran and Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation Embrapa will be finalized very soon.
He made the remark in a meeting with Brazilian Ambassador to Iran Rodrigo de Azeredo Santos on Tuesday.
Santos stressed the need for further cooperation between Brazil and Iran in this sphere.
