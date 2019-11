The delegation is headed by Mojtaba Zonnuri, Spokesman for the country’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

The delegation members will meet Syrian parliament speaker Hamdu Sabbagh and Prime Minister Emad Khamis.

The Iranian delegation visited Syria last year.

Strategic relations between Iran and Syria have developed at different junctures mainly after the visit of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in last year.

9218**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish