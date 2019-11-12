Iran, China to develop scientific ties

More than 80 knowledge-based companies are accompanying him in his visit to China, he said adding that the main objective is to develop scientific ties with the Asian country.

He mentioned that Iranian companies are in talks with Chinese firms to sign deals.

The Iranian official noted that there are good scientific ties between Iran and China.

Sattari also said that there are three export development centres in China focusing on how to increase Iranian goods exports to the Asian country.

