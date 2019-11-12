Nov 12, 2019, 4:15 PM
Iran's mobilizing power paralyzing US

Tehran, Nov 12, IRNA – Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council َAli Shamkhani said on Tuesday that the ability of the Islamic Revolution's power to mobilize people defeated the US in making and using Daesh (ISIS) for preventing the Islamic awareness and also perplexed Washington.

Iran has gained a growing role in regional and international equations by establishing stability, producing national defense power and making progress in nuclear and modern technologies so that the US has failed to achieve its goals, Shamkhani said.

Referring to the power of Iran in neutralizing the strategies in Western and Eastern Asia and the US support for the Zionist regime, he added that fortunately the experience of the war, countering the anti-revolution forces, countering the very complicated operations of the foreign intelligence services have made the Iranian intelligence services very powerful.

