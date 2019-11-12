VP in China to attend China Hi-Tech Fair

Representatives of over 70 companies are accompanying Sattari to take part in different specialized meetings with Chinese officials in science and technology fields.

Iranian companies specialized in stem cells, industrial equipment and advanced hardware and electronic and medical devices.

According to official website of the event, "Each year, CHTF is co-hosted in Shenzhen by Ministries and Commissions of the national government and Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government."

"For each CHTF, the total exhibition area exceeded 100,000㎡, nearly 3,000 exhibitors from more than 50 countries and over 500,000 visitors attended," it added.

"Currently, it is the largest and the most influential scientific and technological fair in China and is renowned as “No.1 Technology Show in China."

Some 10 Iranian companies are showcasing Iranian products in the Chinese fair.

Meanwhile, the Iranian delegations is also supposed to visit Suzhou Industrial Park.

