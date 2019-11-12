Top cmdr acknowledges Iran's missile power at service of defense

The top commander paid tribute to Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam for his efforts enabling Iran to be the first missile power of the region.

Tehrani Moghaddam (1959 – 2011) was an Iranian military officer in the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the father of Iran's missile program. He died on 12 November 2011 in an explosion at IRGC military base west of Tehran.

Major-General Bagheri said that as Iran has reached stability in hard defense, it has also had great achievements in soft power. Iran has been able to expand the ideology of the Islamic Revolution in countering oppression and standing against the global bullies, especially the US.

He added that the US is thinking about reducing its military bases in the world. It is also losing its popularity and base among people.

He said that defenders of Iran's ideology have accelerated disintegration of US hegemony.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish