Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 12

Tehran, Nov 12, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Tuesday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Newly discovered oilfield is Iran's second biggest

- Europe urged to mull renewed sanctions on Iran

- Iran producing more enriched uranium

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: Iran to stay in JCPOA, reap benefits when UN arms embargo ends

- Zanganeh gives specs on newly-found ‘second-largest’ oilfield

- Iran begins preparations for high-stakes Parliament vote

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Coup against Latin America’s best president

- Ayatollah Sistani backs UN Reforms to Ease Iraq Unrest

- Iranian athletes win two more medals at World Para Athletics Championships

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Kurdish writer Mastureh Ardalan subject of Iranian docudrama

- Iran hosting 7th UIC Next Stations Conference

- Arms Embargo on Iran will expire next year

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Catalog of Forex for imports

- Value of ETFs up 7%

- Iran's mineral reserves at 55 billion tons

