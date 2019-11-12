Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 12

** IRAN NEWS
- Newly discovered oilfield is Iran's second biggest
- Europe urged to mull renewed sanctions on Iran
- Iran producing more enriched uranium
** IRAN DAILY
- Rouhani: Iran to stay in JCPOA, reap benefits when UN arms embargo ends
- Zanganeh gives specs on newly-found ‘second-largest’ oilfield
- Iran begins preparations for high-stakes Parliament vote
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Coup against Latin America’s best president
- Ayatollah Sistani backs UN Reforms to Ease Iraq Unrest
- Iranian athletes win two more medals at World Para Athletics Championships
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Kurdish writer Mastureh Ardalan subject of Iranian docudrama
- Iran hosting 7th UIC Next Stations Conference
- Arms Embargo on Iran will expire next year
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Catalog of Forex for imports
- Value of ETFs up 7%
- Iran's mineral reserves at 55 billion tons
