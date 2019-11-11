Nasrallah: Regional states change their tone regarding Iran

According to the Lebanese media 'Al-Manar', in his address on the occasion of Martyr Day, Nasrallah said Lebanese Resistance is at its highest level at the moment.

Referring to Ansarullah Leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi’s remarks, he said the Yemeni leader has explicitly declared that the Zionist will face crushing response for their threats.

Yemen today has dared to use the most advanced weapons, including missiles and drones. he said, adding that al-Houthi's position is to announce Yemen as another stronghold of resistance.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasrallah pointed to the US policies against Iran, and said that some were hoping that a war would break out between Iran and the US.

Iran resisted and passed the difficulties after Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

Oil is of importance for Trump, he said, adding that his calculations are based on money and oil.

Nasrallah reacted to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's statements, and said that it is not Iran, but it is the US that has mercenaries there.

