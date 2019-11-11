Nov 11, 2019, 8:17 PM
Iran, Kazakh FMs discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

Tehran, Nov 11, IRNA - Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tleuberdi reviewed the recent developments in the two countries' bilateral relation, particularly with regard to the joint commission in Kazakhstan, as well as regional developments.

The officials discussed the trade and economic cooperation, especially within the Caspian Sea Legal Regime, port as well as air transport cooperation, consular relations along with the upcoming Astana Process.

Zarif left for Kazakhstan early Monday to take part in the two-day Astana Club meeting to start on Monday.

He visited the university and delivered a speech titled 'New Paradigms and Discourses in the Contemporary World'.

Having paid a visit to the museum of the university, the top diplomat signed the memorial book.

Also, Zarif received the 'Honorary Professor' title of the Kazakh University of Eurasia in Nur-Sultan city on Monday.

