Iran, Kazakh FMs discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

The officials discussed the trade and economic cooperation, especially within the Caspian Sea Legal Regime, port as well as air transport cooperation, consular relations along with the upcoming Astana Process.

Zarif left for Kazakhstan early Monday to take part in the two-day Astana Club meeting to start on Monday.

He visited the university and delivered a speech titled 'New Paradigms and Discourses in the Contemporary World'.

Having paid a visit to the museum of the university, the top diplomat signed the memorial book.

Also, Zarif received the 'Honorary Professor' title of the Kazakh University of Eurasia in Nur-Sultan city on Monday.

