The 2019 Asian Shooting Championships is the 14th Asian Shooting Championships which will be underway until November 13 in Lusail Shooting Complex, Doha, Qatar.

After receiving 585 points in the air pistol field, Foroughi advanced to the final match.

In the team category, Iran with 1738 points ranked 4th after China, South Korea, and India.

