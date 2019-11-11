Nov 11, 2019, 7:15 PM
'Reza' awarded in Barcelona's Asian Film Festival

Tehran, Nov 11, IRNA – Iranian film, 'Reza' directed by Ali Reza Motamedi won the best film award at the 7th Asian Film Festival Barcelona (AFFBCN) in Spain.

The festival was held in Spain from October 31-November 10, featuring selected films from 25 Asian states to introduce new stories and narratives from the ancient continent.

Earlier, the film received other awards such as the Mumbai Film Festival Jury Award and the Balfour Film Festival Cine Plus Award.

Alireza Motamedi, Sahar Dolatshahi, Solmaz Ghani, Setareh Pesyani, Afsar Asadi and Nasim Mirzadeh are among the cast of this 94-minute flick.

