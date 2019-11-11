Iranian feature film to be screened in Australia

Co-produced by Iran-Afghanistan, the cinematic work depicts the lives of 7 women and their personal struggles.

Anahita Afshar, Neda Jebraeili, Hasti Mahdavi, Fereshteh Hosseini, Sheyda Khaligh, Afsaneh Kamali and Rojan Taghizadeh are among the cast members.

The movies are to compete in feature, short and documentary sections at the event.

Founded in 2011, Persian International Film Festival showcases the best of Iranian cinema and the Persian-speaking world in Australia.

