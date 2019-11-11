Cardinal: Interfaith dialogue heals wounded world

During the meeting themed 'Christians and Muslims: Serving Humanity Together' in Tehran, he added that Muslims and Christians enjoy commonality that could invite societies toward peace, dignity as well as human values.

Over the previous 10 meetings on the topic, we have come together with similarities, differences, along with perspectives to fulfill our responsibility to serve the community, he noted.

He expressed the hope that serious measures will be taken with the purpose of peace and theology.

7129**1430

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish