Nov 11, 2019, 6:15 PM
Cardinal: Interfaith dialogue heals wounded world

Tehran, Nov 11, IRNA- President of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue Cardinal Miguel Angel Ayuso Guixot said on Monday that gathering of divine religions is a great opportunity to cure the wounded world.

During the meeting themed 'Christians and Muslims: Serving Humanity Together' in Tehran, he added that Muslims and Christians enjoy commonality that could invite societies toward peace, dignity as well as human values.

Over the previous 10 meetings on the topic, we have come together with similarities, differences, along with perspectives to fulfill our responsibility to serve the community, he noted.

He expressed the hope that serious measures will be taken with the purpose of peace and theology.

