Iranian athlete to compete in 2020 Tokyo Paralympics shot put

Kermanshah, Nov 11, IRNA – An Iranian disabled athlete came seconds in the track and field competitions of the United Arab Emirates to win a place in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

Ezatollah Parnian, an official of the disabled sports of Kermanshah's Province, told IRNA on Sunday that Mehran Nekooi-majd could throw the shot as far as 11.43 meters and finished second in the ranking.

Already, Iranian athlete Shahla Behrouzi Rad had received a bronze medal in ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Szeged, Hungary, to be granted the 2020 Paralympic quota.

The 2020 Summer Paralympics regarded as an upcoming major international multi-sport event for athletes with disabilities governed by the International Paralympic Committee.

Scheduled as the 16th Summer Paralympic Games, it is planned to be held in Tokyo, Japan, from 25 August to 6 September 2020.

