Iran speaker calls for improved security on Iran-Pakistan border

Larijani made the remarks said in a meeting with a group of Pakistani parliamentarians that the Pakistan-Iran borderlines need regular protection.

The Members of Parliamentary Friendship Group led by Syed Naveed Qamar, (Convener of the group) called on Speaker of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Larijani at Majlis.

The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament warmly welcomed the delegation.

Larijani said that the Parliamentary Friendship Group was an important forum that could help strengthen parliamentary relations between two countries.

He called for the improvement of security on Pakistan-Iran border as preemptive measures to thwart any unwarranted cross-border incident.

He suggested exploring mechanisms to set up banking channels for enhancing trade and commerce relations as well as completion of the Iran-Pakistan Gas pipeline.

Syed Naveed Qamar, expressed gratitude to Larijani for the gracious hospitality extended to the delegation.

He briefed the Iranian speaker about his meetings with parliamentary and government officials and discussions on various issues of mutual interest.

He further informed that the Parliamentary Friendship Group was working towards improving the parliamentary as well as overall bilateral relations between two countries.

He reiterated that friendship group was acting as Ambassadors of Iran in the Parliament of Pakistan. He also informed that the mechanisms regarding ‘barter trade’ and ‘border markets’ were being worked out and he was optimistic for a positive outcome.

The Parliamentary Delegation led by Syed Naveed Qamar also held a meeting with Mojataba Zonnouri, the Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Committee. Zonnouri warmly welcomed the delegation and expressed satisfaction over the role of Parliamentarians in furthering the relations between the two countries.

He said that both sides needed to develop cooperation in the field of economy, banking and security. The Pakistani side assured of the efforts for furthering the relations despite all the hurdles.

During both meetings, Syed Fakhar Imam (Chairman Kashmir Committee) expressed sincere gratitude to the Iranian side for their explicit stance over issue of Kashmir and stand by the principles of justice.

