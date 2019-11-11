Iranian director wins best film award at Beyond Int'l Festival in Kuwait

Ahmad Maboudi received the prize in his first international presence, provincial official of Khuzestan province, Nasser Aryayi said on Monday.

He said that the movie had already received a jury's special award and had been nominated in three fields of best film, best director, and best research in Tehran, Cinema Verite, Khorshid (the sun) film festivals.

Made in about eight months, the 25-minute movie is about a disabled old man who claims to be the sheikh of the village, but other villagers do not accept him as sheikh.

According to the official website of the event, the Beyond International Short Film Festival is a film festival that allows the participation of short movies to compete in Kuwait. It welcomes producing short films in accordance with the terms and criteria of the festival in three main categories: Short Feature Film, Short Documentary Film, and Short Animation Film.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish