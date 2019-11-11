Armenia ready to share experience on relief operation for quake victims

Vahagn Vermishyan made the remarks at the 8th International Conference on Seismology and Earthquake Engineering in Tehran on Monday.

Armenia has good scientific knowledge about earthquake that can be shared with other countries including Iran, Vermishyan said.

The 8th International Conference on Seismology and Earthquake Engineering got underway in Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran on November 11-13.

Experts from different world countries including Canada, Britain, Switzerland, Italy, New Zealand, Slovenia, Algeria, Japan, Turkey, Syria and Armenia have attended the event.

