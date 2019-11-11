Nov 11, 2019, 1:15 PM
Armenia ready to share experience on relief operation for quake victims

Tehran, Nov 11, IRNA – Chairman of Urban Development Committee of Armenia expressed readiness to share experience with Iran in relief operation for the quake victims in the aftermath of the natural disaster.

Vahagn Vermishyan made the remarks at the 8th International Conference on Seismology and Earthquake Engineering in Tehran on Monday.

Armenia has good scientific knowledge about earthquake that can be shared with other countries including Iran, Vermishyan said.

The 8th International Conference on Seismology and Earthquake Engineering got underway in Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran on November 11-13.

Experts from different world countries including Canada, Britain, Switzerland, Italy, New Zealand, Slovenia, Algeria, Japan, Turkey, Syria and Armenia have attended the event.

