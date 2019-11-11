Iranian eight-year student receives International Peace Prize

In this year's international competition, hosted by Spain, this eight-year-old student from Kermanshah Cultural and Artistic Association of Kermanshah won a diploma.

The International Painting and Poster Competition of the Spanish Foundation for Peace and Cooperation was held in the year 2018 with the theme "Space, the Common Heritage of Humanity".

These competitions are hosted annually by different countries and due to long procedure for the jury, the final results are announced after one year of submitting the works.

Some 35 countries took part in this competition.

