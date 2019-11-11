Nov 11, 2019, 12:11 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 83550176
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian shooter qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Iranian shooter qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Tehran, Nov 11, IRNA – Iranian athlete came fifth in Asia to win a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Iran's Mahyar Sedaqat became fifth in the final round and could qualify for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020.

Athletes from South Korea, China, and India became first through third in the competitions.  

Some other Iranian shooters have already won positions in the Olympics: Najmeh Khedmati and Armina Sadeqiyan, in air rifle; Hanieh Rostamian, in air pistol; Fatemeh Karamzadeh, in the three-position rifle.

The 14th Asian Shooting Championship in Doha is held November 5-14.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 5 =