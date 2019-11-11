Iranian shooter qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Iran's Mahyar Sedaqat became fifth in the final round and could qualify for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020.

Athletes from South Korea, China, and India became first through third in the competitions.

Some other Iranian shooters have already won positions in the Olympics: Najmeh Khedmati and Armina Sadeqiyan, in air rifle; Hanieh Rostamian, in air pistol; Fatemeh Karamzadeh, in the three-position rifle.

The 14th Asian Shooting Championship in Doha is held November 5-14.

