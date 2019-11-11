Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 11

** IRAN NEWS

- President says statistics show economic situation improving

- Syria’s oil will belong to all Syria

- Return of UN sanctions Iran’s redline

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: Oilfield with 53b barrels of crude found in SW Iran

- Rouhani inaugurates Ardakan Mega-Module Direct Reduction Plant

- US sanctions on Iran killing children with EB: NGO

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Huge oil find boosts Iran’s reserves by a third

- UAE backtracks on stance on Yemen’s Houthis

- Iran trounce Spain to win soccer cup for 3rd time

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Movies from Iran line up for Kolkata festival

- Mokhtari takes silver at World Para Atheltics C’ships

- Iran: U.S. human rights claims nothing but shameless hypocrisy

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- New field in Khuzestan holds 53 billion barrels of oil

- Tehran stocks dip 1%

- Banks need to shed 10,000 branches

