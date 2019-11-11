Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 11

** IRAN NEWS
- President says statistics show economic situation improving
- Syria’s oil will belong to all Syria
- Return of UN sanctions Iran’s redline
** IRAN DAILY
- Rouhani: Oilfield with 53b barrels of crude found in SW Iran
- Rouhani inaugurates Ardakan Mega-Module Direct Reduction Plant
- US sanctions on Iran killing children with EB: NGO
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Huge oil find boosts Iran’s reserves by a third
- UAE backtracks on stance on Yemen’s Houthis
- Iran trounce Spain to win soccer cup for 3rd time
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Movies from Iran line up for Kolkata festival
- Mokhtari takes silver at World Para Atheltics C’ships
- Iran: U.S. human rights claims nothing but shameless hypocrisy
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- New field in Khuzestan holds 53 billion barrels of oil
- Tehran stocks dip 1%
- Banks need to shed 10,000 branches
