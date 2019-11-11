Nov 11, 2019, 8:34 AM
Iran football beats UAE at 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers

Tehran, Nov 11, IRNA-  The national Iranian U19 men's football team defeated Emirati national team 2-0 at the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers on Sunday.

The Iranian national U19 men's football team took on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in its third and final outing in Group D of the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers at the Pas Ghavamin Stadium in Tehran on Sunday.

The match ended with a 2-0 for the hosts. With this win, Iran has now advanced to the final stage of the Asian championships atop its group with 9 points without a defeat.

The young Iranian football players had gained two easy wins against Kyrgyzstan and Nepal at their first and second matches.

