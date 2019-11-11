Iran football beats UAE at 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers

The Iranian national U19 men's football team took on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in its third and final outing in Group D of the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers at the Pas Ghavamin Stadium in Tehran on Sunday.

The match ended with a 2-0 for the hosts. With this win, Iran has now advanced to the final stage of the Asian championships atop its group with 9 points without a defeat.

The young Iranian football players had gained two easy wins against Kyrgyzstan and Nepal at their first and second matches.

9218**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish