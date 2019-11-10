Iranian official urges strengthening bilateral ties with Armenia

The Iranian official made the remarks in a meeting with Armenian Ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan in Tehran, adding both sides enjoy a historic as well as cultural commonality based on mutual respect.

He decried the US cruel sanctions against Iran, adding it is a golden opportunity for neighboring states such as Armenia to invest in various areas in the country.

Armenian Ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan, for his part, described the two nations' relations as deep-rooted and positive.

Saying that both countries are located in a turbulent region, he pointed out that Iran has always had balanced stances and Armenia also seeks regional security, stability and peace.

