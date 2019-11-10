Nov 10, 2019, 8:07 PM
Iran Puppet Theater Fest to host 50 nat'l, int'l performances

Tehran, Nov 10, IRNA - Some 50 theater troupes from Iran and foreign countries will vie at the 14th International Student Puppet Theater Festival in Iran.

The event will host performances in stage, street and interdisciplinary sections, the festival director Danial Esmaeilzadeh said.

Student puppet theater festival in the country enjoys a 30-year old history, he pointed out.

Esmaeilzadeh stated that the participants could present their works in puppet making, puppetry, photo, and poster as well as playwriting.

The 14th edition of the International Student Puppet Theater Festival is set to take place in the Iranian capital of Tehran on February 14-20.

