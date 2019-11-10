Iran Puppet Theater Fest to host 50 nat'l, int'l performances

The event will host performances in stage, street and interdisciplinary sections, the festival director Danial Esmaeilzadeh said.

Student puppet theater festival in the country enjoys a 30-year old history, he pointed out.

Esmaeilzadeh stated that the participants could present their works in puppet making, puppetry, photo, and poster as well as playwriting.

The 14th edition of the International Student Puppet Theater Festival is set to take place in the Iranian capital of Tehran on February 14-20.

