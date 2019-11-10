Iran-India economic cooperation should be enhanced:MP

During a meeting with Indian ambassador to Tehran Gaddam Dharmendra, Mojtaba Zulnouri referred to the level of trade exchange between the two countries and said the US by simmering crisis in the region and imposing new cruel sanctions on the Islamic Republic Economic and business exchanges have fueled the occasional decrease in economic and trade exchanges, and careful planning should be used to help strengthen and deepen economic relations.

Referring to the historical, religious, cultural and traditional links and commonalities between the two countries, the senior MP emphasized the importance of developing friendly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and India in various fields, especially parliamentary relations, adding that promoting parliamentary relations, especially between specialized commissions of the two countries will strengthen and consolidate friendly relations and cooperation in other fields.

The head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Majlis stated that the political and economic relations between Iran and India are on the right track and called for the expansion and development of communications in various fields.

In the meeting, the ambassador of India, Gaddam Dharmendra, called for taking advantage of the opportunities and contexts in the relations between the two countries for expanding the interactions and exchanges between the two nations.

He added that regional and international discussions between the authorities of India and the Islamic Republic of Iran play significant role in regional issues, adding that the high-ranking officials of the two countries should have continuous consultations with each other.

