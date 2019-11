The event that started in two Iranian cities namely Tehran and Qazvin on November 9 will wrap up on November 14, Director General for Cultural and Artistic affairs of the Iranians Abroad Mohammad Ai Kiani said.

He added that the Niavaran Cultural Historical Complex is set to host Russian traditional arts exhibition from November 10 for 4 days.

Holding the cultural weeks is indicative of constructive cultural ties among nations, he noted.

