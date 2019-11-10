Presence of US fleet in Persian Gulf causes insecurity

"The nations of the north and south of the Persian Gulf are deeply unhappy with the presence of the American fleet in the Persian Gulf, and they want the fleet to leave the region," Brigadier General Qasem Rezaie told a news conference in Zahedan on Sunday.

The nations of the north and south of the Persian Gulf have long been in touch with each other, but the presence of the US war fleet in the Persian Gulf has caused insecurity in the region, he said.

The top military official noted that the presence of the US war fleet in the region is bringing nothing but insecurity and evil, and the United Nations as a defender of the rights of nations does not come into the picture, said Border Guard Commander.

He said that the ominous triangle of the US, Zionist regime, and Takfiris have undermined the security of all countries in the world, especially the Persian Gulf.

The commander emphasized that some countries in the region must learn from the fate of al-Moamar Qadhafi, Saddam, Hosni Mubarak, and Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and not follow the US policies.

"We advise countries that follow the US policies in the region not to play so hard with their nations and waste their wealth in favor of arrogance because they will achieve nothing but destruction," he added.

