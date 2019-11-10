Iran-Armenia ties should be strengthened

Ahmad Hosseinzadegan told a meeting with the governor of Lori province of Armenia in Sari on Sunday that the close political and historical ties between Iran and Armenia should be used to further expand economic and commercial relations.

The official stated that unfortunately, so far "we have not been able to use close and good political relations between Iran and Armenia to expand economic relations and we have not had much success in this regard, but the relationship between the two provinces of Mazandaran and Lori can fill this gap to a large extent.

Hosseinzadegan noted that Mazandaran province with five airports, three ports and free trade zones, annual production of seven million tons of exportable agricultural products, 3,000 industrial units that can export with industrial and mineral production and other infrastructure and production capacities is capable of meeting part of the demand of Armenia and Lori province.

In addition, we are also the nation's top fish and poultry producer, supplying consumer and export needs, and some of these surplus capacities can be exported to Lori and even Yerevan with bilateral economic coordination.

The Governor of Armenia Lori Andre Fukasian also called for Iranian investments in his country and said that Iran and Armenia have several hundred years of history of political, cultural and historical relations and "we welcome the presence of Iranian investors in our country, especially in the field of infrastructure, mining, agriculture, and animal husbandry and we pay special respect to them".

With the political developments that have taken place in Armenia in recent years, the rule of law is established at all levels in the country, and all activities are done within the framework of the law, as well as good laws to protect foreign investors, Andre Fukasian said.

