Ex US Energy Secretary hopes JCPOA to get back on track

In response to IRNA reporter about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the sidelines of the 2019 Moscow Nonproliferation Conference in Russia, Moniz added that he is optimist and hopes the international community to come accord with Iran in this end.

He went on to say that the United States has pulled out of the agreement and Iran is walking away from various commitments.

Iran's relations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in terms of the verification regime have not been fundamentally changed and I hope it will continue, he underscored.

