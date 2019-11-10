Nov 10, 2019, 5:30 PM
Ex US Energy Secretary hopes JCPOA to get back on track

Moscow, Nov 10, IRNA- Former US Secretary of Energy Ernest Jeffrey Moniz on Sunday expressed the hope that Iran along with the international community would get back on track and fully implement the internationally recognized treaty named the JCPOA.

In response to IRNA reporter about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the sidelines of the 2019 Moscow Nonproliferation Conference in Russia, Moniz added that he is optimist and hopes the international community to come accord with Iran in this end. 

He went on to say that the United States has pulled out of the agreement and Iran is walking away from various commitments.

Iran's relations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in terms of the verification regime have not been fundamentally changed and I hope it will continue, he underscored.

