Spox says FM Zarif to depart for Kazakhstan on Monday

At a news conference on Sunday, Abbas Mousavi stated that the fourth step of scaling back the nuclear commitments, FM Zarif’s participation at the ECO Summit in Turkey and earlier in Baku, Deputy FM Araghchi's participation at the Disarmament Commission was the most important development last week.

Foreign Minister Heading to Kazakhstan

The official went on to say that the Foreign Minister will visit Kazakhstan on Monday, and regarding the President's letter on ”Hormuz Peace Endeavor” reiterated that the Hormuz peace plan was presented by the president at the UN General Assembly was sent in detail to interested countries, including Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, and we had good feedback.

Mousavi expressed hope that the Islamic Republic's goodwill step would be welcomed by these countries and that we would witness a safe region.

The spokesman also commented on recent remarks by Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Iran's possible revision of the nuclear doctrine and remarks made by Europeans about the snapback mechanism that what was raised by Mr. Araghchi is in response to an issue heard in some European circles that have argued that if Iran continues to take steps they might implement the snapback mechanism.

The high-ranking official highlighted that he and other officials, as well as the foreign minister have repeatedly explained that the Europeans have no right to do so and that they cannot do it because the work "we do is for the sake of preservation of the JCPOA and in accordance with its provisions and that is our right to use it".

Mousavi said that if they want to do that, there is a wide range of choices at the Iranian nation's disposal, and depending on the circumstances, "we will decide which of these choices to consider".

The spokesman for the diplomacy apparatus noted that diplomacy has still an opportunity and stated that "our job at the Foreign Ministry is to do diplomacy, and we do our job and honor the diplomacy" and the door of diplomacy and dialogue is open.

Erdogan's remarks are correct

Elsewhere the Foreign Ministry spokesman over the Turkish President Recep Teyyip Erdogan's recent remarks about the possibility of dragging Iraqi protests into Iran and the existence of behind the scene hands, underscored that our friendly relations with the countries of the region, especially friendly countries, are in place and Iran has the high-level ties in this juncture now, but that does not mean that we should fall short of our stances. The Islamic Republic opposes the violation of any country's territorial integrity. Of course, we also had some informal comments inside the country; what I said was about the position of the Islamic Republic.

Mousavi went on to say that the point Mr. Erdogan said about the countries of the region is right and proper and it is good for the countries of the region to be vigilant and sensitive.

The INSTEX was not operated as we want

The Foreign Ministry spokesman reiterated that the INTEX mechanism was operational and ready, saying this mechanism was not operational as we expected. Two Iranian and European INSTEX companies held a meeting recently. This mechanism is ready." INSTEX is the tool for executing projects, and when their greater projects are implemented, this project will also be implemented.

Asked if Iran's strategy in the JCPOA is just reducing its commitments, the official underlined that based on our two-month opportunities we are giving the other parties, we are ready to listen to their words at the same time, but so far this has not happened.

Mousavi added that whether or not we continue with the steps, it depends on the decision of the authorities, but the work in the country continues. No one will wait for the promises they made to us.

We have no decision yet to leave the NPT

The spokesman for the diplomatic apparatus noted that the Foreign Ministry has a duty to open the door for foreign policy to hear the word, but the economic sectors of the country must do their job and continue to do so, relying on domestic resources and capabilities.

Mousavi also commented on the alleged remarks by Iranian ambassador to the UK Hamid Baeedinejad about the possibility of Iran's withdrawal from the NPT and said that the ambassador expressed different views on the current situation in the country and I said that the Islamic Republic has no decision on this issue at this time. The plans have been calculated and based on the reaction we are witnessing, we will take steps and need to give the future a chance.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman in another part of his remarks underscored that the signatories of the JCPOA must take practical step to fulfill their obligations

A reporter asked about the nature of the president's letter to Saudi Arabia, Mousavi replied that the letter was not just sent to Saudi Arabia. It was in the context of the Hormuz Peace Endeavor that was sent to the heads of the seven countries in the region and we received good feedback.

France's position is understandable but unacceptable

Mousavi said about the French President Emmanuel Macron's harsh stance after taking the fourth step in reducing Iran's commitments that Macron's position is understandable; they saw Iran's serious stance and also have also no answer for their failures. But we do not accept it. These reactions are unacceptable. They have to take practical action and they have not succeeded despite making efforts.

The senior official noted that if they had implemented the deal well, it might be possible to discuss other issues but they are in the stalemate concerning their responsibility for the JCPOA so such remarks are unusual.

Some are exploiting the Iraqi protests

Mousavi said about the recent Iraqi protests and its impact on the region that he does not comment on the internal affairs of Iraq, but generally there are some who are exploiting the protests. Iran calls for the security, peace, and prosperity of the countries of the region; we have enemies inside and outside the region who demand the continuation of disagreements, and we hope that the conspiracies of the region will be defused with vigilance.

Hopes for Soleimani's release and rest of hostages are alive

In answering IRNA’s question, the Spox on the latest situation of Iranian hostages in the United States, specially Massoud Soleimani, said that the actions and consultations continue and the Islamic Republic will not abandon the consultations.

He went on to say that through intermediaries, Iran has submitted requests and hopes have come to life. We will brief on this case later.

Negotiations with France continues

Mousavi in ​​response to other question about the status of talks between Iran and France said we appreciate the governments of China and Russia to adhere to their positions with regard to the JCPOA but because other partners had no independent identity they did not take such stances and their actions were subject to the permission of the other.

PMD file is closed

A reporter asked given that an IAEA inspector in a meeting with European diplomats said that the nuclear particles have been found in Iran and Iran for this particular issue has not cooperated with the inspection team and that the IAEA also plans to hold a special meeting in this way which Mousavi said the case called possible military dimensions (PMD) is closed.

He added that the Zionist regime and some countries seek to re-open the case, noting "we do not accept and condemn this action".

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish