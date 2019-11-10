Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) birth anniversary celebrated in Pakistan

Eid-Milad is the observance of the Islamic prophet's birth anniversary which is commemorated in Rabi' al-awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar. The Sunni Muslims celebrate the occasion on 12th Rabi' al-awwal (Dec 1, 2017) while Shi'a Muslims regard 17th Rabi' al-awwal as the accepted date.

The day dawned with thirty-one gun salute in the federal capital and twenty-one gun salute in all the provincial capitals to pay homage to the last Prophet (PBUH). There was a public holiday on the occasion.

Special prayers were offered in the mosques for peace, prosperity and development of the country and the Muslim world.

In connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi, a National Seerat Conference was held in Islamabad which was also attended by Iran.

The theme of this year's conference is 'State of Madina and concept of modern Islamic Welfare State - in light of teachings of the prophet (PBUH).'

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the conference said the personality and character of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a role model for the youth to emulate in order to lead a successful life.

He said the best role model is the personality of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in order to become a great person. Similarly, a nation can become great only by following the golden principles of state of Madina.

The Prime Minister also urged the Ulema to guide the government for transforming the country on the basis of Islamic principles.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) processions and rallies were also taken out different parts of the country.

Special conferences and religious events were held in different parts of the country to pay respect to the last messenger whose whole life and teachings are the beacon for the entire mankind.

On the occasion special security measures were taken to avoid any unwarranted situation.

Mosques, buildings, markets, streets and homes have been decorated and illuminated with colorful lights and buntings.

People have also decorated their houses with colorful lights and green flags to show their immeasurable love with the Last Prophet.

Radio Pakistan and other media houses broadcasted special programs underlining different features of the life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

In his message on the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), President Arif Alvi stressed that inspiring way of life led by the holy prophet should be followed fully at individual and collective levels.

