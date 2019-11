Dramas due to be staged are 'Ginger-Bread Man, 'The Kid and the Bird', 'Childish Dream', 'It is all Greek to Me', 'Magic Trip', 'The Feather', Not So Small a Challenge and the Granny's House', 'Commodore', 'The Hen, the Tree, the Rose'.

The 26th International Theater Festival for Children and Young Adults will work until November 15.

A total of 53 Iranian and foreign dramas will go on stage during the event.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish