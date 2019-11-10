Levinson has no judicial records in Iran: FM Spox

Mousavi made the remarks in his weekly press briefing here on Sunday.

He further rejected certain rumors that Lewinson has a case in Iran's Revolutionary Courts and stressed that he has no judicial or criminal cases any of Iranian courts.

Mousavi said Iran has opened a file for Lewinson just out of humanitarian concern as a case of disappearance.

The spokesperson said Iran is following Lewinson's case as a gesture of good-will after it received requests to do so.

However, he went to underline, Iran has no information about his destiny.

Mousavi stressed that Iran will spare no efforts in this regard.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mousavi expressed satisfaction with the scale of the positive feedback from the neighboring states especially from Bahrain and Saudi Arabia about the Iranian President's initiative of Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE).

Asked to elaborate on the responses Iran got from the neighboring states, he said that it is early to go to details, hoping that the well-wishing step of Iran to be welcomed by the countries of the region to reinforce peace and security in the region.

Regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Mousavi said that Iran gave enough time to diplomacy and, in March, decided to reduce to commitments, as stipulated in the deal.

He added Iran decided to reduce commitments step by step in order to stay in the deal and abide by its commitments, tough it could stop them when it decides to do so.

Mousavi said that taking the fourth step of reducing commitment shows that Iran is serious and will not compromise on the national interests.

He said that Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif will make a trip to Kazakhstan on Monday.

"The doors for diplomacy are still open, but Iran doesn’t rely on and wait for anyone."

He said that the Europeans cannot activate the snapback mechanism. If they want to do so, Iran has a great variety of options, which will be used according to new circumstances.

