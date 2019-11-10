Iran bodybuilding team ranks 1st in world

Iranian bodybuilders: Mobin Karimi (70kg), Farshad Ganji (75kg), Mohammad Ebrahim Arzeshmand (85kg), Mahdi Arzeshmand (90kg), Babak Arzeshmand (95kg) and Mazaher Tabani (+ 100kg) received gold medals.

In Classic Physique category, Ali Reza Hassanvand grabbed a gold medal.

In body classic, Mahmoud Pour Saber snatched gold, Behzad Edalat received silver and Sajjad Heidari bagged gold medal.

Naser Khoddami, Farid Shir Mohammad Zade and Morteza Qasemi received silver, gold and silver medals in physique category.

Hossein Karimi also received a gold medal in muscular physique stage.

The International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) is a not-for-profit international amateur sport governing body, founded in 1946.

Brothers Ben and Joe Weider were the founding fathers of the IFBB in Montreal, with the former becoming the first President of the organisation.

