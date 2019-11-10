China Intl Import Expo great opportunity for introducing Iran's products

Speaking to IRNA, Zadboum said owing to the fact that China has over $2,000b imports per year and has left its doors open to all countries, Shanghai exhibition is regarded as one of the most important ones in the world.

He added that Iran's presence in this event is beneficial both for Iran and China.

He called for having better plans for the next edition of China exhibition and taking most advantageous of this social setting.

CIIE is in fact a good context for today's world economy and the international trade, he said, adding that Iran should make use of this chance.

Over 3,000 companies will participate in the event and more than 1,000 of them are to showcase their products in China exhibition for the first time.

The exhibition is divided into three sections of countries, companies and economic forum.

Some 64 countries and three international organizations have attended the exhibition section.

In companies category, over 3,000 firms from 150 countries have attended to showcase new technology, car, equipment, medical tools, medicines, luxury household appliances, trade services, food and agricultural products.

Some 15 Iranian companies have attended the event in China.

