Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 10

- Uranium enrichment capacity reaching pre-JCPOA levels
- Iran lauded for contributions to human rights
- Zarif calls for revitalization of ECOTA
- Iran: Fordo enrichment reaching pre-JCPOA levels
- Iran exports bitumen to 19 countries: Official
- Iran unveils indigenous ‘Kian 700’ tank carrier
- Iran to take other steps if demands unmet
- President Assad blasts Europe for 'hypocrisy' in dealing With Syria
- Iran beat UAE 4-3 in penalties, to face Spain in final at Beach soccer cup
- Iran crowned Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup champions
- Iran grabs Berlinale Spotlight
- Tehran ready to scrap JCPOA if need be
- CBI: Bank deposits at $195b
- Stocks placed in best performing class
- IAEA inspectors to visit Fordow to verify uranium enrichment
