Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 10

** IRAN NEWS

- Uranium enrichment capacity reaching pre-JCPOA levels

- Iran lauded for contributions to human rights

- Zarif calls for revitalization of ECOTA

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran: Fordo enrichment reaching pre-JCPOA levels

- Iran exports bitumen to 19 countries: Official

- Iran unveils indigenous ‘Kian 700’ tank carrier

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran to take other steps if demands unmet

- President Assad blasts Europe for 'hypocrisy' in dealing With Syria

- Iran beat UAE 4-3 in penalties, to face Spain in final at Beach soccer cup

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran crowned Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup champions

- Iran grabs Berlinale Spotlight

- Tehran ready to scrap JCPOA if need be

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- CBI: Bank deposits at $195b

- Stocks placed in best performing class

- IAEA inspectors to visit Fordow to verify uranium enrichment

