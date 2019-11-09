2 Boushehri artists’ films in festivals of Italy, Switzerland

Abdul Rahman Barzegar added on Saturday that the film "Scallop" was written and directed by Ali Kargar, a Bushehri artist has reached the fourth Fiorenzo Serra festival in Italy.

He said that the short-film scallop, with a poetic and subtle glance, highlights the dilemma and drying up of surface water.

Barzegar went on to say that “The Hunt" is a film by Masoud Kazerouni, an artist from Bushehr province, who has succeeded in attending the Swiss momohill film fair.

He went on to say that “The hunt” film deals with the story of 2 smugglers and a fishing net stealer.

He noted that “The Hunt” will be screened for the public from November 13-19 (November 1-8).

The director of Bushehr Youth Cinema Association said that It is hoped that filmmakers in this province will use their capacities and abilities to be more present in national and international festivals.

