Official says Trump has trouble with whole world

When we signed the JCPOA, it was normal that some radicals in the United States, the Zionist regime, and the Saudi regime to be angry and worried about it, and just as much we were externally pressured by the other countries, we were externally under pressure by some internal forces and "we were constantly told what had happened and nothing had been done", Vaezi said at a meeting of Yazd's economic activists on Saturday.

Even today, when Trump is out of the JCPOA, the same people say, why do companies go out and betray, and in response we must say, if they didn't come, how did they go?

The official went on to say that in President Hassan Rouhani’s government, "we tried to live up to the promises we made to the people, with all the internal and external pressures, and we all saw that inflation was one-digit for 3 years, and our growth went from negative to positive, even was double digits".

He stated that the basic strategy of the government in the current difficult circumstances because of the hostilities that exist is to support a private sector to overcome the current situation that is definitely solvable with the tact and cooperation of the sector with the authorities and we are very hopeful for the future of the country and make all our efforts in the shadow of interaction and empathy.

The Chief of Staff of the presidential office noted that what is most important to the government and the system, despite the economic pressures for sanctions, is the defense of the people's and country’s rights and the comprehensive development of the country, and in this way, we need economic activists to work together in the various administrative, private sectors".

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish