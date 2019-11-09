Baeidinejad: Iran should mull withdrawal from NPT under current situation

He tweeted on Saturday that failure of JCPOA will strengthen the belief that Iran should abandon NPT as it does not benefit from its rights in taking advantage of peaceful nuclear technology.

Under the current situation, Iran believes it will not be helpful, he said.

On Thursday, Baeidinejad described Iran's fourth nuclear step as a wake-up call for saving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saying that the Europeans should pay for preserving the deal.

In a meeting attended by representatives from the main British dailies and media outlets at the venue of Iran's Embassy in London, he added that if some parties fail to fulfill their commitments, the deal will not be able to continue unilaterally.

Despite Iran and some other parties' efforts, JCPOA has not been able to get back to its normal course of implementation, he said adding "Iran has adopted an awakening policy in a bid to urge the parties to find a way out of the current situation."

8072**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish