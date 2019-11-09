12 countries to attend 8th Int'l Conference on Seismology, Earthquake Engineering

Scientific secretary of the event Abdulreza Sarvqad-Moqaddam said on Saturday that during the three-day conference, some 1,028 articles have been submitted to the secretariat of the conference, of which some 32 are from foreign countries.

Of the total articles sent to the secretariat of the event, 570 were selected for presentation during the event, Moqaddam said.

Referring to the motto of the conference 'sustainable development based on knowledge in quake-prone countries', he said that Canada, Germany, Britain, Switzerland, Italy, New Zealand, Slovenia, Algeria, China, Japan,Turkey and Syria are participating in the upcoming event.

Some 11 speakers from these countries will present their latest findings on the topics of the conference, he said.

Some 15 specialized workshops and meetings focusing on various topics will be held on the sidelines of the upcoming conference, he said.

