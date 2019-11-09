20 short films to compete at Roshd Int'l Filmfest

The festival will host the cinematic works from Iran, Spain, Afghanistan, Mexico, Yemen Turkey as well as Austria.
The 49th edition of the festival is set to be held during November 15-22 in Tehran.
Tehran, Nov 9, IRNA- Some 14 short films from Iran and 6 others from foreign countries are to compete at the 49th Roshd International Film Festival in Iran.
