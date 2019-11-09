Parliament speaker calls for mobilizing facilities to help quake-hit areas

In a telephone conversation with Chairman of Majlis Development Commission Mohammad Reza Rezaei-Kouchi on Saturday, he assigned him to send a delegation to East Azarbaijan province to monitor process of relief supply to those affected in the incident and present relevant report to Majlis.

Given the approaching winter, he called for accelerating reconstruction of residential houses demolished during the quake.

During the phone call, Rezaei-Kouchi also briefed Larijani on the rate of destruction in the wake of quake as well as the fund required for permanent housing of those affected in the areas.

He also ensured Larijani to immediately send a delegation comprising MPs and release a report thereon.

